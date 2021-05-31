IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,326 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.71.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

