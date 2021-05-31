Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

