Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,359 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

GOLD opened at $24.08 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.