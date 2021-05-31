Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after acquiring an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

