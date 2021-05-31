The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

