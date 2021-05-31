The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,954 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.