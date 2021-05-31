The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

