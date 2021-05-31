The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign stock opened at $219.92 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $226.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

