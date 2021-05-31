IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $8,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GBX opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 177.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

