Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Buys $872,237.31 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

