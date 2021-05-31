IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,813 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Unitil by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.57. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.