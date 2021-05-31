O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Critical Comparison

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $78.33 million 2.58 $6.13 million $0.21 35.38 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.07 $84.50 million $3.32 23.66

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for O2Micro International and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 8 3 0 2.27

O2Micro International currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given O2Micro International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 11.80% 12.49% 10.25% Dialog Semiconductor 6.50% 17.48% 13.27%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), battery management ICS, display power ICs, Sub-PMICs, automotive grade PMICs, and motor control ICs for mobile device, automotive infotainment system, wearable, hearable, gaming, solid state drive, and other consumer device applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications, as well as for high-performance multi-core System-on-Chips (SoCs) based systems. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi SoCs, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for cordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. The Industrial IoT segment provides non-volatile memory ICs, industrial communications ICs, custom designed ASICs, M2M, IP and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

