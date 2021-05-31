Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.65. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.51.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

