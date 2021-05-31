Fifth Third Bancorp Has $198,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 110.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Evergy by 5,462.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

