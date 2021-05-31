Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 427 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globant were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,741,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $217.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $130.92 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.14.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

