Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 120 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

