Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

