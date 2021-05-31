Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,398.20 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

