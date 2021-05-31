Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $502,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,398.20 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,316.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.02. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

