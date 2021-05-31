Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $83,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $235.04 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

