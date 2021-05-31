Keybank National Association OH Purchases 812 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognex were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

