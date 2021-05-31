Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 89.9% in May

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the April 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VCV opened at $13.66 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.