Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVA opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $83,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,522 shares of company stock worth $1,065,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

