Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Rises By 91.9%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

