Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $179.90 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $11,188,695. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

