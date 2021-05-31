Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

