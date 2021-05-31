Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Grows By 94.0%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the April 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PERS opened at $0.43 on Monday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.11%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

