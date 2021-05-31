Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

