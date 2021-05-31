Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.61.

MDT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

