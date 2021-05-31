M&T Bank Corp Sells 790 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $97.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

