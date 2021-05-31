Comparing Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) & Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

62.3% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akebia Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 123.17%. Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.39%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $295.31 million 1.90 -$383.46 million ($1.93) -1.82 Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 24.59 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -9.06

Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -151.39% -96.29% -41.09% Zealand Pharma A/S -243.60% -59.47% -45.20%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients. It also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, the European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes Dasiglucagon single use syringe or autoinjector that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas has completed Phase II clinical trials for automated diabetes management; Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism and in Phase II clinical trials for post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.