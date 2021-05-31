Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,893,644.48 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

