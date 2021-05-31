Reviewing Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baxter International and UFP Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.54 $1.10 billion $3.09 26.58 UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.28 $13.37 million $1.77 30.76

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 6 7 0 2.54 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus price target of $91.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 9.04% 18.34% 7.88% UFP Technologies 7.59% 7.80% 6.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baxter International beats UFP Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

