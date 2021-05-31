Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $86,000 Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

