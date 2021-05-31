Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $7.70 on Monday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46.
Lightning eMotors Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
