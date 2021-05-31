Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,784 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.