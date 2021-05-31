Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.82. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.