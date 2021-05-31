Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 29,271 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

