Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $866,821 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

