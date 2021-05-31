ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.