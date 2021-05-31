Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,447 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KB Home were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

