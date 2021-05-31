Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

