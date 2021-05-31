Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Colfax were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,498,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after buying an additional 1,953,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,322 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

