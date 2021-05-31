Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of DXC Technology worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

