Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $475,600.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $475,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SILK opened at $48.58 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 757.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

