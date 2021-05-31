Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $198.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

