Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,108 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crown were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Crown by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 108,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crown by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crown by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of CCK opened at $103.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

