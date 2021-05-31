Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.26 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,124 shares of company stock valued at $69,620,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

