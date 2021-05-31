AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 321.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AAON worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after acquiring an additional 238,907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

