Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,580 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.